Police publish footage of strike that killed terrorist who abducted hostages on Oct. 7

Footage published by the police shows the Israeli strike yesterday that killed a Palestinian terrorist who took part in abducting Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7, 2023, onslaught.

The strike that killed Saher Nidal Saqr was carried out by the Israel Police’s elite Gideonim Unit 33.

Footage published by the police shows the Israeli strike yesterday that killed a Palestinian terrorist who took part in abducting Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7, 2023, onslaught. The strike that killed Saher Nidal Saqr was carried out by the Israel Police's… https://t.co/9TJsjGN3gZ pic.twitter.com/fYoNPRPFom — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 27, 2026