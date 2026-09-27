Police publish footage of strike that killed terrorist who abducted hostages on Oct. 7
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Footage published by the police shows the Israeli strike yesterday that killed a Palestinian terrorist who took part in abducting Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7, 2023, onslaught.
The strike that killed Saher Nidal Saqr was carried out by the Israel Police’s elite Gideonim Unit 33.
Footage published by the police shows the Israeli strike yesterday that killed a Palestinian terrorist who took part in abducting Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7, 2023, onslaught.
The strike that killed Saher Nidal Saqr was carried out by the Israel Police's… https://t.co/9TJsjGN3gZ pic.twitter.com/fYoNPRPFom
— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 27, 2026
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- US envoy to UN dismisses latest Iranian ceasefire offer as ‘cynical attempt’
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