Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Police publish footage of strike that killed terrorist who abducted hostages on Oct. 7

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:09 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Footage published by the police shows the Israeli strike yesterday that killed a Palestinian terrorist who took part in abducting Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7, 2023, onslaught.

The strike that killed Saher Nidal Saqr was carried out by the Israel Police’s elite Gideonim Unit 33.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.