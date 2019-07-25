One Israeli suspect in Cyprus gang rape to be freed — lawyer

Nitzan Horowitz, Stav Shaffir and Ehud Barak hold a joint press conference, hours after announcing they were joining forces and forming the Democratic Camp.

“We are embarking on a path that in a month and a half will lead to replacing the leadership and to a social change,” says Horowitz, the leader of the fledgling party, saying the new alliance will defend Israel from the “racism, corruption, occupation and religious coercion” of the Netanyahu government.

“The Israeli left is becoming a strong and significant force again. The era of bowing before the right is over,” Horowitz adds. “Because being a leftist is a compliment.”

He vows to lower social gaps, work toward peace with the Palestinians and defend democracy in the Supreme Court and the media.

“We will strive to be in the government, but not the Netanyahu government,” he concludes, telling the current leadership: “Your time is up, enough! On September 17 you’ll go home.”

ניצן הורוביץ: "לנתניהו ולשותפים שלו אני אומר 'זמנכם עבר'" אגב, ניצן אומר שהם ישמרו על תקשורת חופשית אבל שאלות לא יהיה ניתן לשאול כאן.

כדאי לשנות. pic.twitter.com/GO3k4RDcwb — Yanir Cozin – יניר קוזין (@yanircozin) July 25, 2019

Shaffir says her decision to bolt Labor wasn’t easy since it was her political home, but “when the house is on fire, you go outside and help putting the fire out. And then you rebuild it.”

She calls on Arab Israelis to join the new alliance, although it isn’t clear whether Arab political parties are included in that.

Ehud Barak also speaks, despite choosing to be just No. 10 on the party’s slate for the September 17 vote. He promises that the 10th spot will still have a realistic chance of being elected to the Knesset.

“This is the first step in getting Israel back on track, replacing the government and safeguarding Israel as Zionist, Jewish and democratic.”

He also expresses hope that there will be further mergers.