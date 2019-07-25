Seoul says weapons tested by North Korea were new missiles

South Korea says the two weapons North Korea fired earlier today were a new type of ballistic missile.

South Korea’s presidential office issues the assessment after a national security council meeting.

Seoul said earlier based on analysis of the launches that one missile flew 690 kilometers (430 miles) and the other 430 kilometers (270 miles) before landing in the waters off the east coast.

The presidential office says national security council members expressed “strong concerns” about the launches because they won’t be helpful for an effort to ease military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

— AP