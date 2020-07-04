Police said drafting plan to increase enforcement of social distancing rules

Thousands of Israelis have received messages instructing them to enter quarantine since the Knesset renewed the use of controversial surveillance measures to track coronavirus carriers and those they were in contact with, Channel 12 news reports.

According to the network, many Israelis who received the messages are calling the Health Ministry to appeal, but have been unable to get through due to the large number of callers.

Anyone who did not receive official permission to be exempt from quarantine must begin to self-isolate.

On Wednesday, the Knesset passed legislation authorizing the Shin Bet security service to employ advanced surveillance measures to track those sick with the virus amid a nationwide surge in infections.

The tracking had been authorized by the government early on in the pandemic, but it lapsed after the government declined to immediately advance legislation regulating the program.