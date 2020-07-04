Border Police to reportedly set up coronavirus testing station for top officers

BEIRUT — Clashes between Russia-backed Syrian regime forces and the Islamic State jihadist group have killed more than 40 fighters on the two sides in just 48 hours, a Britain-based war monitor says.

Fighting and Russian air strikes in the central desert province of Homs since late Thursday have taken the lives of 18 pro-government fighters and 26 jihadists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

“The fighting started in the night of Thursday to Friday with a jihadist assault on regime positions” near the town of Al-Sukhna, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman says.

IS jihadists have retained a roving presence in Syria’s vast Badia desert, despite losing their last shred of territory last year. They regularly carry out attacks there.

IS declared a cross-border “caliphate” in large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, but several military campaigns against it chipped away at that proto-state and eventually led to its territorial demise.

Syria’s war has killed more than 380,000 people since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests, before evolving into a complex conflict involving world powers and jihadists.

