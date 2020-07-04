The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Florida records single-day high of new coronavirus cases
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — The Fourth of July holiday weekend begins today with some sobering numbers in the Sunshine State: Florida logs a record number of people testing positive for the coronavirus.
State health officials report 11,445 new cases, a single-day record since the pandemic began earlier this year. The latest count brings the total number of cases in the state to more than 190,000. A website maintained by the Department of Health shows an additional 245 hospitalizations from the outbreak.
Local officials and health experts are worried that people will gather over the holiday weekend and spread the virus through close contact. They’ve tried to mitigate spread by shutting bars statewide. Some regional attractions, such as Zoo Miami and Jungle Island, have closed. Universal Studios in Orlando is open.
Mayor Carlos Gimenez closed Miami-Dade County beaches through the weekend. Municipalities elsewhere in South Florida, from Vero Beach to Broward County, did the same. Beaches in the Florida Keys are also closed. Public beaches along Pinellas County’s 35 miles of sand are open.
— AP
Liberman: Gantz has a better chance of becoming PM of Mongolia than of Israel
MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the right-wing secularist Yisrael Beytenu party, assails Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his pledge to annex parts of the West Bank.
In an interview with Channel 12 news, Liberman is asked about reports that the move, which Netanyahu was allowed to begin advancing on July 1 as part of his coalition deal with the Blue and White party, is being held up due to reservations in the Trump administration.
“We need to decide if we’re an independent country or a banana republic,” Liberman says.
Liberman, a former political ally of Netanyahu who broke with the premier during the last two election campaigns, says the Likud chief never intended to go forward with annexation and that he only pledged to do so to get votes.
Liberman is also asked what he thinks the chances are that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will become prime minister next year, as part of his coalition agreement with Netanyahu.
Gantz has a better chance of being the prime minister of Mongolia than of Israel, Liberman claims.
Thousands of Israelis said ordered to quarantine after Shin Bet tracking revived
Thousands of Israelis have received messages instructing them to enter quarantine since the Knesset renewed the use of controversial surveillance measures to track coronavirus carriers and those they were in contact with, Channel 12 news reports.
According to the network, many Israelis who received the messages are calling the Health Ministry to appeal, but have been unable to get through due to the large number of callers.
Anyone who did not receive official permission to be exempt from quarantine must begin to self-isolate.
On Wednesday, the Knesset passed legislation authorizing the Shin Bet security service to employ advanced surveillance measures to track those sick with the virus amid a nationwide surge in infections.
The tracking had been authorized by the government early on in the pandemic, but it lapsed after the government declined to immediately advance legislation regulating the program.
University heads announce halt to exams on campus
The Association of University Heads in Israel announces that beginning tomorrow, no final exams will be held on campus in accordance with a government order meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The group says it submitted a proposal to the Council for Higher Education to allow some tests to be held on campus, but that Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin is preventing the council from convening.
Border Police to reportedly set up coronavirus testing station for top officers
The Border Police will set up a special testing station for all senior officers after the force’s commander Yaakov “Kobi” Shabtai was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Walla news site reports.
Dozens reported killed in clashes between Syrian regime, Islamic State
BEIRUT — Clashes between Russia-backed Syrian regime forces and the Islamic State jihadist group have killed more than 40 fighters on the two sides in just 48 hours, a Britain-based war monitor says.
Fighting and Russian air strikes in the central desert province of Homs since late Thursday have taken the lives of 18 pro-government fighters and 26 jihadists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.
“The fighting started in the night of Thursday to Friday with a jihadist assault on regime positions” near the town of Al-Sukhna, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman says.
IS jihadists have retained a roving presence in Syria’s vast Badia desert, despite losing their last shred of territory last year. They regularly carry out attacks there.
IS declared a cross-border “caliphate” in large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, but several military campaigns against it chipped away at that proto-state and eventually led to its territorial demise.
Syria’s war has killed more than 380,000 people since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests, before evolving into a complex conflict involving world powers and jihadists.
— AFP
Iran’s Rouhani calls for mask-wearing to be enforced
TEHRAN, Iran — People not wearing masks against the novel coronavirus should be refused service in enclosed public spaces, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says, as his government moves to make it obligatory.
The new measure goes into effect from midnight as part of the authorities’ efforts to bring down a daily death toll that has remained stubbornly in triple figures.
But face masks are already mandatory on public transport in Iran and the Tehran city council acknowledges that the rule is still widely flouted on the bus and metro services it runs.
Addressing the committee in charge of Iran’s efforts to stem its virus outbreak — the deadliest in the Middle East — Rouhani says the new order “requires some guarantee that it will be respected.”
“In government offices, that is likely to be easier — we can simply deny entry to people not wearing masks.”
Since late last month, the government has also undertaken a public information campaign, with officials and state television anchors wearing masks on camera to encourage their use.
But there is still no sign of any respite from the virus.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says 148 deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours, only slightly down from the 154 she reported yesterday.
Iran’s overall toll now stands at 11,408, with 237,878 confirmed infections since it reported its first cases in late February.
— AFP
Police said drafting plan to increase enforcement of social distancing rules
Police are drafting plans to increase their enforcement of social distancing guidelines meant to curb the spread of coronavirus, Hebrew media reports say.
The plan calls for the establishment of special headquarters in each police district, which the Walla news site reports will be staffed by officers tasked with preventing prohibited gatherings and enforcing mandatory mask-wearing and restrictions on businesses.
The report says the plan, which interim police commissioner Motti Cohen is expected to present to Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, envisions 400 officers operating out of each headquarters.
A police source tells the news site the plan is not final and could include further measures aimed at blocking the spread of the virus.
The Kan public broadcaster notes the formulation of the plan comes amid continued delays in authorizing municipal inspectors to enforce the rules.
The reports come as police say they handed out 3,097 fines over the past day to Israelis who allegedly violated the restrictions.
Police have recently been ordered by the government to step up enforcement amid the surge in new infections.
