Police said drafting plan to increase enforcement of social distancing rules

Police are drafting plans to increase their enforcement of social distancing guidelines meant to curb the spread of coronavirus, Hebrew media reports say.

The plan calls for the establishment of special headquarters in each police district, which the Walla news site reports will be staffed by officers tasked with preventing prohibited gatherings and enforcing mandatory mask-wearing and restrictions on businesses.

The report says the plan, which interim police commissioner Motti Cohen is expected to present to Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, envisions 400 officers operating out of each headquarters.

A police source tells the news site the plan is not final and could include further measures aimed at blocking the spread of the virus.

The Kan public broadcaster notes the formulation of the plan comes amid continued delays in authorizing municipal inspectors to enforce the rules.

The reports come as police say they handed out 3,097 fines over the past day to Israelis who allegedly violated the restrictions.

Police have recently been ordered by the government to step up enforcement amid the surge in new infections.