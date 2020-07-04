Palestinian Authority reports 528 new coronavirus cases in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority Heath Ministry has recorded 528 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Palestinian government spokesperson Ibrahim Milhim says in a statement tonight.

An additional 33 cases are detected in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its official health statistics.

There are currently 3,360 confirmed active cases of coronavirus in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, out of 3,835 total infections, the PA Health Ministry says.

Of the active infections, 2,749 are in Hebron governorate, which has emerged as the center of the West Bank outbreak. Next is Bethlehem, with 238, followed by Nablus with 180. According to the Palestinian news agency Ma’an, the main Bethlehem coronavirus treatment center has only four ventilators, two of which are already in use.

12 deaths have been reported so far in the Palestinian territories — one in the Gaza Strip and 11 in the West Bank. The majority of deaths have taken place in the last two weeks, since the second wave of the outbreak began in the West Bank.

