Court frees key witness in submarine case jailed after recanting testimony

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events at they unfold.
US-backed forces press offensive against IS Syria enclave
US-backed forces are pressing an offensive against the Islamic State group in its last redoubt in Syria, denying reports the jihadist enclave had fallen.
“Mopping up operations continue in Baghouz camp,” the command of the Syrian Democratic Forces says in a brief statement.
The SDF, which launched a final assault against the village of Baghouz in eastern Syria on February 9, denied reports that the IS enclave had completely fallen to its forces.
— AFP
Police probe attacks on 5 mosques in central England
Counter-terrorism officers in central England are investigating attacks on five mosques in which windows were apparently shattered by a sledgehammer.
The attacks in Birmingham are being treated as linked. No motive has been established.
The incidents in Birmingham come just days after an attacker killed 50 worshipers in two mosques in New Zealand. The attack last week prompted many leaders in the UK to reach out to Muslims and offer support and reassurance.
British Home Secretary Sajid Javid says that the Birmingham attacks are “deeply concerning.”
In a tweet, Javid stresses that “hateful behavior has absolutely no place in our society & will never be accepted.”
Birmingham City Council cabinet member Waseem Zaffar writes on Twitter that the community “will fight back against any hate and division with love, peace and harmony.”
— AP
Israel shuts French cultural center in Jerusalem
Israeli authorities shutter down a French cultural center in Jerusalem, alleging it was to host an event involving an association supported by the Palestinian Authority.
In a rare move, police entered the center in East Jerusalem and ordered it closed until further notice, a French diplomatic source says.
An order posted on the door of the building says that the center, which is connected to the French foreign ministry, intended to host an event organised with a women’s association “sponsored or financed by the Palestinian Authority” and “without authorization.”
Israel considers all Palestinian Authority activities in Jerusalem illegal.
The consulate could not confirm if the association was indeed financed by the PA, but Palestinians who were to participate in the event say the allegation is false.
One of the women who was to participate said the scheduled event was a Mother’s Day bazaar selling handmade crafts.
— AFP
State prosecutor tells Ganor plea deal may be nixed for recanting testimony
The state prosecutor informs ex-navy official Miki Ganor the plea agreement struck last year in the submarines corruption investigation could be rescinded after the key witness abruptly recanted his testimony in the high-profile case.
A statement from the Justice Ministry says that Ganor’s amended testimony to police “contradicts his detailed testimony given as state’s evidence” and therefore violates the terms of the partial immunity.
Ganor’s lawyers have until Wednesday to submit an explanation for their client’s sudden change of heart.
Court releases key witness in submarine case who recanted testimony
The Lod Magistrate’s Court accepts an appeal by Miki Ganor, the state’s key witness in the high-profile submarine corruption case, and orders his release.
Judge Nava Bechor orders Ganor released to house arrest until Sunday. He is barred from speaking to anyone involved in the Case 3000 investigation, and has been barred from leaving the country for the next four months.
“I don’t believe exceptional circumstances have arisen that justify to keep him in detention,” Bechor writes in her decision according to reports in Hebrew-language media. “This is an appropriate alternative to detention, and will dispel concerns of obstruction in the investigation.”
Ganor will not be released until tomorrow so that police have an opportunity to appeal the decision.
comments