Pompeo says Israel’s ties with China endanger security cooperation with US

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, where he focuses on US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“I’m so excited,” Netanyahu says in English. “This is the eve of Purim and we have a miracle of Purim. President Trump has just made history, I called him, I thanked him on behalf of the Israeli public. He’s done it again. First he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, then he pulled out of the disastrous nuclear deal with Iran, and now he has perhaps made the most important decision.”

ראש הממשלה נתניהו בהצהרה מיוחדת עם מזכיר המדינה האמריקני מייק פומפאו https://t.co/0RQzQVH8Kd — הליכוד (@Likud_Party) March 21, 2019

“The message he has given the world is that America stands with Israel,” he adds. “We are deeply grateful for the great support and the unmatchable support for the security of the State of Israel. There is no greater friendship than that between the United States and Israel. This evening I want to say just one word: Thank you.”

Pompeo says his trip to Israel was a “great visit,” calling his visit to the Jerusalem Old City and the Western Wall “inspiring and moving.”

Referring to the Golan recognition, Pompeo says: “Trump made a bold and important decision and it will make history. It shows that the soldiers Israel lost in battle there have been worthy and meaningful and important.”