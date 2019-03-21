PM said to make 700% profit on shares bought from his cousin in suspected new graft case

The Lod Magistrate’s Court accepts an appeal by Miki Ganor, the state’s key witness in the high-profile submarine corruption case, and orders his release.

Judge Nava Bechor orders Ganor released to house arrest until Sunday. He is barred from speaking to anyone involved in the Case 3000 investigation, and has been barred from leaving the country for the next four months.

“I don’t believe exceptional circumstances have arisen that justify to keep him in detention,” Bechor writes in her decision according to reports in Hebrew-language media. “This is an appropriate alternative to detention, and will dispel concerns of obstruction in the investigation.”

Ganor will not be released until tomorrow so that police have an opportunity to appeal the decision.