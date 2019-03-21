The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events at they unfold.
Arrest order issued for Brazilian ex-president Michel Temer
A judge in Rio de Janeiro has issued an arrest warrant for ex-president Michel Temer, who is being investigated in several corruption cases.
A spokeswoman for the Prosecutors Office in Rio de Janeiro tells The Associated Press that Judge Marcelo Breitas issued the order. Per agency protocol, the spokeswoman asked her name not be used.
Breitas is a Rio judge overseeing part of a sprawling corruption probe involving kickbacks to politicians and public officials. Since launching in March 2014, the so-called Car Wash investigation has led to the jailing of top businessmen and politicians, including ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Temer lives in Sao Paulo, but his whereabouts were not immediately known.
— AP
Pompeo kicks off historic Western Wall visit alongside Netanyahu, Friedman
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo kicks off his visit to the Western Wall alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.
ראש הממשלה @netanyahu, שר החוץ האמריקני מייק פומפאו ושגריר ארצות הברית בישראל דייוויד פרידמן בכותל המערבי pic.twitter.com/xH28QRS25E
— החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) March 21, 2019
The visit marks the first time that Washington’s top diplomat visits Jerusalem’s contested Old City accompanied by a senior Israeli official, in what could be seen as a tacit recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Jewish holy site.
Pompeo and Netanyahu are due to tour the Wall and the adjacent tunnels, which are located underneath the Old City’s Muslim Quarter. At a visitors center, the two men are expected to view a virtual reality recreation of the Jewish temple that once stood on the Temple Mount.
Balloon-borne improvised bomb from Gaza explodes in Israel, causing no injuries
An improvised explosive device attached to balloons explodes in Israel after being launched from Gaza.
A rubber tube containing the bomb detaches from the balloons in the Sha’ar Hanegev region and detonations on the ground, without causing injuries.
A sapper is called in and disposes of the incendiary device.
צינור גומי שנישא על ידי זר בלונים התפוצץ באחד מישובי שער הנגב pic.twitter.com/qTO09XIdDB
— מעריב אונליין (@MaarivOnline) March 21, 2019
At least 12 killed in Egypt chemical plant blast on Red Sea coast
At least 12 people are killed after a gas tank explodes at an Egyptian fertilizer factory on the Red Sea coast, according to a security source.
No final numbers of the casualties in Ain Sokhna have been officially confirmed, but medical sources tell AFP 10 bodies have been received at a nearby morgue following an incident. Egypt’s official news agency MENA says a total of 15 have been killed and wounded.
— AFP
Ferry sinks in Tigris river near Iraq’s Mosul, killing 40
An Iraqi official says a ferry overloaded with people celebrating the Kurdish new year sank in the Tigris river near Mosul, killing at least 40 people.
Col. Hussam Khalil, head of the Civil Defense in the Nineveh province, tells The Associated Press that the accident occurred today as scores of people were out in the tourist area celebrating Nowruz, which marks the Kurdish new year and the arrival of spring.
Khalil says many of the dead were women and children, adding that search operations are still underway.
אסון בעיראק: עשרות בני אדם טבעו למוות אחרי שהמעבורת שלהם התהפכה בנהר החדיקל בצפון המדינה (אזור מוסול). דיווחים על 45 גופות שנמשו מהנהר pic.twitter.com/CGZ7lMKAE1
— roi kais • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) March 21, 2019
— AP
London museum rejects donation from Sackler family over opioid crisis
The National Portrait Gallery in London says it will not accept a donation of $1.3 million from the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, the company that makes the opioid OxyContin.
Members of the family are facing a series of lawsuits accusing them of profiting off of the opioid addiction crisis, according to CNN. A 2017 article in the New Yorker detailed a variety of misleading and aggressive marketing practices the company employed to encourage the use of OxyContin, including misleading statements about the drug’s addictiveness.
The decision on the donation has been reached mutually between the National Portrait Gallery and the Sackler Trust, according to CNN.
“The giving philosophy of the family has always been to actively support institutions while never getting in the way of their mission,” a spokesperson for the Sackler Trust says in a statement, according to CNN. “It has become evident that recent reporting of allegations made against Sackler family members may cause this new donation to deflect the National Portrait Gallery from its important work.”
The statement also “vigorously denied” the allegations.
The Sackler family has donated to a wide range of causes in the United States and Israel, including the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, a medical school at Tel Aviv University.
— JTA
US-backed forces press offensive against IS Syria enclave
US-backed forces are pressing an offensive against the Islamic State group in its last redoubt in Syria, denying reports the jihadist enclave had fallen.
“Mopping up operations continue in Baghouz camp,” the command of the Syrian Democratic Forces says in a brief statement.
The SDF, which launched a final assault against the village of Baghouz in eastern Syria on February 9, denied reports that the IS enclave had completely fallen to its forces.
— AFP
Police probe attacks on 5 mosques in central England
Counter-terrorism officers in central England are investigating attacks on five mosques in which windows were apparently shattered by a sledgehammer.
The attacks in Birmingham are being treated as linked. No motive has been established.
The incidents in Birmingham come just days after an attacker killed 50 worshipers in two mosques in New Zealand. The attack last week prompted many leaders in the UK to reach out to Muslims and offer support and reassurance.
British Home Secretary Sajid Javid says that the Birmingham attacks are “deeply concerning.”
In a tweet, Javid stresses that “hateful behavior has absolutely no place in our society & will never be accepted.”
Birmingham City Council cabinet member Waseem Zaffar writes on Twitter that the community “will fight back against any hate and division with love, peace and harmony.”
— AP
Israel shuts French cultural center in Jerusalem
Israeli authorities shutter down a French cultural center in Jerusalem, alleging it was to host an event involving an association supported by the Palestinian Authority.
In a rare move, police entered the center in East Jerusalem and ordered it closed until further notice, a French diplomatic source says.
An order posted on the door of the building says that the center, which is connected to the French foreign ministry, intended to host an event organised with a women’s association “sponsored or financed by the Palestinian Authority” and “without authorization.”
Israel considers all Palestinian Authority activities in Jerusalem illegal.
The consulate could not confirm if the association was indeed financed by the PA, but Palestinians who were to participate in the event say the allegation is false.
One of the women who was to participate said the scheduled event was a Mother’s Day bazaar selling handmade crafts.
— AFP
State prosecutor tells Ganor plea deal may be nixed for recanting testimony
The state prosecutor informs ex-navy official Miki Ganor the plea agreement struck last year in the submarines corruption investigation could be rescinded after the key witness abruptly recanted his testimony in the high-profile case.
A statement from the Justice Ministry says that Ganor’s amended testimony to police “contradicts his detailed testimony given as state’s evidence” and therefore violates the terms of the partial immunity.
Ganor’s lawyers have until Wednesday to submit an explanation for their client’s sudden change of heart.
Court releases key witness in submarine case who recanted testimony
The Lod Magistrate’s Court accepts an appeal by Miki Ganor, the state’s key witness in the high-profile submarine corruption case, and orders his release.
Judge Nava Bechor orders Ganor released to house arrest until Sunday. He is barred from speaking to anyone involved in the Case 3000 investigation, and has been barred from leaving the country for the next four months.
“I don’t believe exceptional circumstances have arisen that justify to keep him in detention,” Bechor writes in her decision according to reports in Hebrew-language media. “This is an appropriate alternative to detention, and will dispel concerns of obstruction in the investigation.”
Ganor will not be released until tomorrow so that police have an opportunity to appeal the decision.
