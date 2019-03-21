Judge rebukes Likud for failing to remove propaganda from PM’s residence

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejects accusations that the Trump administration is taking action to benefit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming Knesset election, in an interview with Israeli TV.

The allegations come as Pompeo visits the Western Wall alongside Netanyahu — a first for a US secretary of state — and before Netanyahu visits Washington to meet US President Donald Trump. It also comes following a rumored American recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Asked on Channel 12 news about claims by Netanyahu’s critics that the US is intervening in the elections to ensure his re-election, Pompeo says: “My visit and Netanyahu’s visit to Washington next week are about really pressing issues, things that matter to the world. They are time sensitive.

“Whether it’s the challenges presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran, or the issues in Syria, these are issues that can’t wait, and they don’t walk on election clocks.”