The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
US military says Iran-backed Houthis launched 3 drones; no injuries or damage reported
The US military says that Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched three “uncrewed aerial systems” (UAS) from Yemen, but caused no injuries or damage.
A coalition ship successfully engaged one UAS, US Central Command forces successfully engaged the second UAS, and the final UAS crashed in the Gulf of Aden, Central Command says in a statement.
Israel deports 12 Malawians sent to work on farms amid war for ‘breach of contracts’
LILONGWE, Malawi — Malawi says Israel has deported 12 workers who had walked off farms and orchards, left deserted by the Gaza conflict, that they had been sent to work on.
The workers “in breach of their contracts… abandoned their lawful employment at the farms to start working at the bakery”, Malawi’s government spokesman Moses Kunkuyu says in a statement.
Since November, hundreds of Malawians have flown to Israel as part of a government labour export program aimed at finding jobs for young people and generating desperately needed foreign exchange.
Many Malawians remain without work as the country has been gripped by an economic crisis that has seen massive government spending cuts.
Israeli farms, a valuable part of the economy, have lost thousands of labors since the devastating October 7 Hamas terror attacks, which triggered the Gaza war.
Dozens of foreign workers were among the 252 people kidnapped during the Hamas-led onslaught.
Lilongwe cautions the remaining workers, many of them young men and women, that a breach of contract will “not be tolerated.”
Kunkuyu urges workers to “desist from such behavior as it puts this country into disrepute.”
After being processed, four of the 12 workers arrived back in the southern African country on Tuesday while the other eight would arrive on Wednesday, the state says.
GOP lawmakers allege Biden’s Iran envoy sent classified docs to personal email, phone
WASHINGTON — Two Republican lawmakers say they believe the security clearance of Rob Malley, who is on unpaid leave from his post as US special envoy for Iran, was suspended because he allegedly sent classified documents to his personal email account and downloaded them to his personal mobile phone.
Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul did not provide any source for the allegations in a May 6 letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The letter was first reported by the Washington Post and reviewed by Reuters.
“We understand that Mr. Malley’s security clearance was suspended because he allegedly transferred classified documents to his personal email account and downloaded these documents to his personal cell phone,” says the letter, which gave the most detailed potential public explanation to date for the suspension of Malley’s security clearance.
“It is believed that a hostile cyber actor was able to gain access to his email and/or phone and obtain the downloaded information,” they add, criticizing the Department for not providing more information about Malley’s case and posing 19 questions about it to Blinken.
A State Department spokesperson says Malley remains on leave, adding that “under longstanding policy going back for decades, the Department does not comment on individual security clearances.”
Malley declines to comment on the letter in an emailed response to Reuters.
Appointed soon after US President Joe Biden took office in 2021, Malley had the task of trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after then-president Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to abandon the pact and reimpose US sanctions on Tehran.
That effort has failed, and the United States and Iran are increasingly at odds on issues from Iran’s nuclear program to its support for proxy forces across the Middle East and its first direct attack on Israeli territory on April 13.
CIA chief due in Israel later today for talks with Netanyahu and other top officials
US Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns will arrive in Israel today for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials, a source familiar with his travels tells Reuters.
Israeli woman falls to her death in Brazil while reportedly fleeing feared robbery attempt
A young Israeli woman has been killed in Brazil after falling from height in Rio de Janeiro, the Foreign Ministry says.
The ministry says its department for Israelis overseas, Israel’s consul general in Brasilia Neta Avrahami, and Keren Hayesod representative in Rio de Janeiro Mariano Hirsch are helping the grieving family and dealing with bringing the woman’s body to burial in Israel.
Citing Brazilian reports, Hebrew media says the woman was walking with her partner through Rio de Janeiro and saw a motorcyclist who they feared was trying to rob them. While apparently trying to flee, the woman jumped over a wall, and the fall led to her death.
NYPD says 3 arrested after driver struck protester following anti-Israel demonstration
NEW YORK — Three people have been arrested after a driver hit a pro-Palestinian protester on a Manhattan street, police say.
New York Police Detective Melissa Delacruz says the incident happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of 72nd Street and Park Avenue on the Upper East Side.
About 25 protesters had been wrapping up a demonstration outside a building and were walking away when two of them got into an argument with a driver. The 57-year-old driver then struck a 55-year-old protestor with his vehicle.
The demonstrator was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The motorist, the demonstrator and another demonstrator were taken into custody, Delacruz says. Police aren’t releasing their names as the charges are still pending, she says.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office says it cannot provide any information about the incident until the defendants are arraigned.
The demonstration was one of three protests Tuesday morning in front of the homes of university trustees, according to members of the student group Columbia University Apartheid Divest. The group organized a protest encampment against Israel on campus that sparked similar demonstrations at other colleges across the US in recent weeks.
US: Hamas claimed to accept ceasefire offer, but ‘that’s not what they did’
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller pushes back on Hamas’s claim yesterday that it had accepted the ceasefire proposal that was on the table.
Israel had agreed to what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as a “generous” hostage deal proposal late last month,” Miller explains at a press briefing. “That’s the offer that was on the table.”
“Hamas seemed to make clear in their public statements that they accepted that offer yesterday. That is not what they did. They responded with amendments or a counter-proposal, and we’re working through the details of that now,” he says, noting that CIA chief Bill Burns is in Cairo along with delegations from Israel, Hamas and Qatar.
This appears to be the first time that one of the mediators has publicly issued a clarification regarding Hamas’s claim from yesterday after roughly 24 hours of silence on the issue.
Earlier today, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby added to the confusion by saying that Hamas’s response “suggests that [the sides] should be able to close the remaining gaps.”
Miller notes that most media outlets reported Hamas’s statement that it had accepted the Qatari and Egyptian mediators’ hostage deal proposal at face value.
“I don’t blame the reporting. It’s what the [Hamas] statement said. But it’s not an accurate reflection of what happened… Hamas did not accept a ceasefire proposal. Hamas responded and in their response made several suggestions.
Federal judge in Florida indefinitely delays Trump’s classified documents trial
WASHINGTON — The federal judge in Florida presiding over the classified documents prosecution of former US president Donald Trump has canceled the May 20 trial date, postponing it indefinitely.
The order from US District Judge Aileen Cannon had been expected in light of still-unresolved issues in the case and because Trump is currently on trial in a separate case in Manhattan charging him in connection with hush money payments during the 2016 presidential election. The New York case involves several of the same lawyers representing him in the federal case in Florida.
Cannon says in a five-page order that it would be “imprudent” to finalize a new trial date now, casting further doubt on federal prosecutors’ ability to bring Trump to trial before the November presidential election.
Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida classified documents that he took with him after he left the White House in 2021, and then obstructing the FBI’s efforts to get them back. He has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.
Trump faces four criminal cases as he seeks to reclaim the White House, but outside of the New York prosecution, it’s not clear that any of the other three will reach trial before the election.
The Supreme Court is weighing Trump’s arguments that he is immune from federal prosecution in a separate case from special counsel Jack Smith charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia have also brought a separate case related to election subversion, though it’s not clear when that might reach trial.
Israeli-born Eurovision singer for Luxembourg qualifies for grand final
Israeli-born Luxembourg Eurovision singer Tali Golergant, who goes by the mononym Tali, qualifies for the grand final after her performance at the first semifinal tonight.
Luxembourg returned to the competition this year after a 31-year absence. Tali, who was born in Israel and raised in Chile, Argentina and Luxembourg, won the right to represent the tiny European nation during a TV contest earlier this year.
Israel’s Eden Golan will be performing on Thursday in the second semifinal, hoping to also make it to the grand final on Saturday evening, where 26 countries will compete for the top spot.
The song contest has been heavily overshadowed by politics, with large protests expected Thursday against Israel’s participation in the competition. In an interview with The Times of Israel last month, Tali said she has also faced online hate over her background, but doesn’t let it affect her.
Also qualifying tonight are Ireland, Croatia, Cyprus, Ukraine, Lithuania, Finland, Serbia, Portugal and Slovenia.
US, Saudi Arabia condemn attack by Israelis on Jordanian aid convoy bound for Gaza
The US and Saudi Arabia have issued statements condemning the latest attack by Israeli extremists on a Jordanian aid convoy en route to Gaza.
In a call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “strongly condemned” the attacks and “reiterated that the United States expects the government of Israel to take full and appropriate measures to prevent those attacks and hold those responsible accountable,” the State Department says in a readout from their call earlier today.
Israeli police have arrested several suspects but the government has yet to speak out publicly against the phenomenon led largely by right-wing, Orthodox extremists.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry issued its own condemnation, saying “that the repetition of these attacks is the result of the Israeli occupation forces’ failure to carry out their responsibilities under international humanitarian law.”
“This is considered a systematic collusion to prevent the arrival of necessary humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” the Saudi statement says.
Israel is obligated under international law to ensure that is is not blocking humanitarian aid from reaching those in need.
Riyadh “stresses the kingdom’s call for the international community to take all necessary measures towards holding the Israeli occupation accountable for its violations of international law and international humanitarian law.”
