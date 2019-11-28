4 protesters killed on Baghdad bridge — Iraqi officials

Iraqi officials say four protesters have been shot dead by security forces and 22 have been wounded, amid ongoing clashes on a strategic Baghdad bridge.

Security and medical officials say security forces fired live rounds when protesters attempted to climb over barricades on Ahrar Bridge.

Protesters are occupying three key bridges — Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahrar — in a standoff with security forces. The bridges lead toward the fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.

At least 350 people have died since October 1, when thousands of protesters took to the streets to decry corruption and poor services.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

— AP