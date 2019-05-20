The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
After bus attack, Egypt says 12 terrorists killed in Cairo
Egypt says security forces killed 12 members of a terror group with suspected links to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood in shootouts in Cairo, just hours after a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids, wounding at least 17.
The Interior Ministry says seven of the jihadists were killed in a firefight when police raided their hideout in the Sixth of October suburb. The remaining five were shot and killed after opening fire on police storming their residences in Cairo’s Shorouk suburb.
The ministry says explosive devices, weapons and ammunition were found in their possession. It says they belonged to “Hasm,” an armed faction of the Brotherhood.
Sunday’s roadside bomb wounded at least 17 people including South African tourists.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
— agencies
Gantz derides bid to expand cabinet as ‘political bribery’
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of resorting to “political bribery” in his bid to expand the number of cabinet posts that he may offer to his coalition partners to woo them into the government.
“Can you believe we are going to talk today about increasing the number of ministers? This is simple another tool in the toolbox of political bribery. It’s only aim is political gain. Anyone who accepts this is accepting a political bribe,” says Gantz at his party’s weekly faction meeting.
“In a few weeks we will be debating the immunity bill that will turn the Israeli parliament into nothing less than a refuge city for criminals,” he adds.
“To Bibi I say — be a man. Stop this now. You have gone too far. We will fight this in parliament, on the street, in the squares, in schools, in the media in order to protect democracy for everyone. We will not let it happen,” says Gantz.
He urges Israelis to take to the streets to protest.
Gantz’s comments are echoed by Blue and White MK Yair Lapid.
“What we see now is not coalition negotiations, it’s a bribery deal. Each party, each minister comes in and says they want something, budgets, ministries etc and he says he will give them if they promise to protect him from prosecution. That is bribery, that is selling the state for yourself,” says Lapid.
— with Raoul Wootliff
Hours before deadline, prospective coalition announces state comptroller candidates
Hours before a midnight deadline to submit candidates for the position of state comptroller, the prospective coalition parties name their two picks for the job: Matanya Engelman, who heads the Council for Higher Education, and Michal Rosenboim, an attorney backed by the ultra-Orthodox political parties.
Iraqi Shiite figures warn US-Iran war could ‘mark the end of Iraq’
Leading Iraqi Shiite figures warn Monday against attempts to pull their country into a war between the US and Iran, saying it would turn Iraq into a battlefield yet again, just as it is on the path to recovery.
The warning came hours after a rocket slammed into Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, landing less than a mile from the sprawling US Embassy. No injuries were reported and no group immediately claimed the Sunday night attack. Shortly after, US President Donald Trump tweeted a warning to Iran not to threaten the United States or it will face its “official end.”
Last week, the US ordered the evacuation of nonessential diplomatic staff from Iraq amid unspecified threats from Iran and rising tensions across the region. The White House has also sent warships and bombers to the Persian Gulf to counter the alleged Iranian threats.
On Monday, two influential Shiite clerics and a leading politician — all with close ties to Iran — warn that Iraq could once again get caught in the middle. The country hosts more than 5,000 US troops, and is home to powerful Iranian-backed militias, some of whom want those US forces to leave.
Populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr says any political party that would drag Iraq in a US-Iran war “would be the enemy of the Iraqi people.”
“This war would mark the end of Iraq,” the black-turbaned al-Sadr warns. “We need peace and reconstruction.”
Qais al-Khazali, the leader the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq, or League of the Righteous group, tweets that he is opposed to operations that “give pretexts for war” and added that they would only “harm Iraq’s political, economic and security conditions.”
— AP
Hosting rollout of peace plan, Bahrain says it backs Palestinians
Bahrain, which is hosting the rollout of the first part of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, on Monday reiterates its principled support for the Palestinian cause.
In a statement, the tiny Gulf state’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa “underscored the position of the Kingdom of Bahrain in support of the Palestinian cause and the aspirations of the Palestinian people.”
Khalifa, who in the past raised eyebrows in the Arab world with his pro-Israel statements, stresses that his country “stands by all efforts that would lead to investment in infrastructure and the development of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and enable the Palestinian people to prosper.”
On Monday, Bahrain and the US jointly announced that they will host an economic “workshop” for international government, civil society and business leaders to “share ideas, discuss strategies, and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement.”
During the summit, set to take place in the Bahraini capital Manama on June 25-June 26, the US is expected to present the first part of its long-anticipated peace proposal. Its second part, which will deal with the political issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, will be revealed at a later stage, according to the White House.
— Raphael Ahren
Hitting back at Trump, Zarif says US won’t ‘end Iran’ with ‘genocidal taunts’
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responds to US President Donald Trump after the American leader on Sunday night threatened to bring about the “official end of Iran.”
“Economic terrorism & genocidal taunts won’t ‘end Iran,'” tweets Zarif, referring to US sanctions.
“Try respect—it works!” he adds, alongside the hashtag “Never threaten an Iranian.”
Goaded by #B_Team, @realdonaldTrump hopes to achieve what Alexander, Genghis & other aggressors failed to do. Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone. #EconomicTerrorism & genocidal taunts won't "end Iran". #NeverThreatenAnIranian. Try respect—it works!
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 20, 2019
comments