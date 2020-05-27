After dust-up, Netanyahu and Gantz to resume talks

On Tuesday, Twitter instituted a practice of offering fact checks of tweets that include misleading information. Two of President Trump’s tweets yesterday were labeled with the new fact check button, which links to news stories about the topics.

Twitter’s integrity chief, Yoel Roth, wrote a post that explains the policy will be applied mostly to tweets involving false information about COVID-19.

But Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to the president, wasn’t happy with the move. On Wednesday she warns Roth in an appearance on Fox News that he was about to get plenty of new followers.

“He’s the head of integrity and his name is Yoel Roth, he’s @yoyoel,” Conway says on the morning show “Fox and Friends,” which Trump monitors closely and has promoted to his followers. “Somebody in San Francisco, go wake him up and tell him he’s about to get a lot more followers.”

She notes tweets in Roth’s feed from several years ago that attack Trump, Republicans and Trump voters.

— JTA