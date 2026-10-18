After endorsement, Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘tremendous support’

Shortly after US President Donald Trump offers a full-throated endorsement of his reelection campaign, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks him for “the tremendous support and the collaboration.”

“Together we will complete the mission!” writes Netanyahu on X, above a video collage of Trump praising the prime minister.

תודה לך הנשיא טראמפ על התמיכה האדירה והעבודה המשותפת. יחד נשלים את המשימה! pic.twitter.com/0D4h9hkL5o — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 18, 2026