Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

After endorsement, Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘tremendous support’

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:09 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Shortly after US President Donald Trump offers a full-throated endorsement of his reelection campaign, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks him for “the tremendous support and the collaboration.”

“Together we will complete the mission!” writes Netanyahu on X, above a video collage of Trump praising the prime minister.

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