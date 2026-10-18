Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
After endorsement, Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘tremendous support’
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Shortly after US President Donald Trump offers a full-throated endorsement of his reelection campaign, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks him for “the tremendous support and the collaboration.”
“Together we will complete the mission!” writes Netanyahu on X, above a video collage of Trump praising the prime minister.
תודה לך הנשיא טראמפ על התמיכה האדירה והעבודה המשותפת.
יחד נשלים את המשימה! pic.twitter.com/0D4h9hkL5o
— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 18, 2026
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