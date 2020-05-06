AG tells Eldad there is no reason he should not meet with comptroller

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit informs Dan Eldad there is no reason for him to avoid a planned meeting with State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman after the High Court froze Eldad’s work as acting state attorney.

Eldad was reported yesterday to have canceled his meeting with Englman regarding Mandleblit’s involvement in the so-called Harpaz Affair. Mandelblit was a suspect in the 2010 case but eventually was cleared of wrongdoing by the High Court of Justice.

Eldad had said the meeting was scheduled in his position as acting state attorney, and since he was no longer in that position, it would not be appropriate.

But Mandelblit says: “Despite your having concluded your work as acting state attorney, I do not see any reason why you should not present to him any matter which you believe requires a probe.”

Mandelblit’s statement may have something to do with a report in the Israel Hayom daily, close to the prime minister, that claimed the meeting was canceled due to heavy pressure exerted by the attorney general and other senior officials at the State Attorney’s Office.