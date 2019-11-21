AG to announce decision on PM’s cases at 7:30 p.m.

The Justice Ministry in a statement says Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit will announce his decision on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s three corruption cases at 7:30 p.m.

It says the announcement will be at the ministry’s headquarters in Jerusalem, and that Mandelblit will take no questions from the media.

If, as widely expected, charges will be announced, it would be the first time Israel is led by a premier facing a criminal indictment.