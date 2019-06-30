Ankara says six Turks held in Libya, by forces linked to Haftar

Turkey says six of its nationals are being held by forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar and warns there will be consequences if they were not immediately released.

“The detention of six of our citizens by illegal militia forces linked to Haftar is an act of thuggery and piracy. We expect our citizens to be immediately released,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.

The incident comes after Haftar ordered attacks on Turkish ships and interests after he recently lost ground to the UN-recognised Libyan government which is also backed by Ankara.