Anti-Netanyahu protesters decry ‘endless attacks on the judicial system’

Some two hundred anti-Netanyahu protesters have gathered outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem jeering the premier as he prepares to head to the opening of the corruption trial at the Jerusalem District Court.

The Black Flag protesters are decrying what they deem to be attacks on the justice system that Netanyahu and his supporters have carried out in recent days.

“The endless attacks on the judicial system are the reason a black flag is being waved across the country today,” one of the activists shouts.

“A criminal defendant is not our prime minister,” he continues to cheers from the crowd.

— Jacob Magid