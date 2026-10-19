Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
Austrian Airlines says no danger found after Tel Aviv-Vienna flight threat
BERLIN, Germany — Austrian Airlines says that searches of flight OS82’s aircraft, passengers and crew in Sofia found no danger after a threat forced the Tel Aviv–Vienna service to divert yesterday.
The airline says the flight, carrying 51 passengers and six crew, continued from Sofia to Vienna the same night with all passengers on board.
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