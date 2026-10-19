Australian lawmaker critically hurt in possible deliberate car-ramming, police say

MELBOURNE, Australia — A car hit an Australian federal independent lawmaker, critically injuring her in a potentially deliberate act, police say.
The driver was arrested.
Helen Haines, 65, was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV outside her electoral district office in the city of Wangaratta in Victoria state, a police statement says.
Police do not identify the victim, in accordance with privacy policy, but Haines’s family confirms her identity in a media statement.
The 43-year-old driver was arrested at the scene by a passerby. He will be interviewed in relation to the incident, police say.
“A knife was located by police and seized from inside the Toyota,” police say.
“At this stage, police are investigating as to whether this was an intentional act,” police add.
Haines, who was first elected to the Parliament in 2019, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police say.
Authorities are concerned that there were more than 1,000 threats of violence against public figures in Australia in the past year and that being in public office has become more dangerous.
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