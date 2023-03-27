Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Barkat: Coalition must unite behind PM

27 March 2023, 12:01 pm Edit
Economy Minister Nir Barkat speaks during a conference in Haifa, March 21, 2023. (Shir Torem/Flash90)
Economy Minister Nir Barkat speaks during a conference in Haifa, March 21, 2023. (Shir Torem/Flash90)

Economy Minister Nir Barkat calls for coalition parties to unite behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected call to halt the overhaul legislation.

Barkat says it is important the events do not bring down the coalition.

“I call on all my colleagues in the government, in Likud and the partner parties in the coalition, to unite behind the prime minister and support him in stopping the legislation,” Barkat says.

“We must not bring about the overthrow of the right-wing government at our own hands. Our strength is in our unity,” he says.

The statement comes amid reports that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has threatened to topple the coalition if the legislation is halted.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.