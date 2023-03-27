Barkat: Coalition must unite behind PM

Economy Minister Nir Barkat calls for coalition parties to unite behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected call to halt the overhaul legislation.

Barkat says it is important the events do not bring down the coalition.

“I call on all my colleagues in the government, in Likud and the partner parties in the coalition, to unite behind the prime minister and support him in stopping the legislation,” Barkat says.

“We must not bring about the overthrow of the right-wing government at our own hands. Our strength is in our unity,” he says.

The statement comes amid reports that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has threatened to topple the coalition if the legislation is halted.