Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Bennett to Netanyahu: You need to tell the public right now what is going on between you and Qatar

Today, 9:43 pm
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Responding to tonight’s report that prime ministerial aide Jonatan Urich acknowledged to police investigators that he continued working for Qatar for many months after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett demands that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still employs Urich, stand up tonight and tell the public, “What is going on between you and Qatar.”

Bennett says the affair is the “gravest case of treason in the history of the State of Israel.”

While Israel’s soldiers were fighting a war in Gaza, “inside the ‘holy of holies’ of Israeli security [in the Prime Minister’s Office], a group of agents and traitors were working for an enemy state,” he declares.

He says that Netanyahu must stand up “today, tonight, right now, before the people of Israel [and explain]: What is going on between you and Qatar.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party said Thursday that he would sue his former chief of staff Yoav Horowitz, after the ex-aide, who helped found Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, said the premier must be considered a “Qatari agent.”

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