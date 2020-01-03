Bennett, top defense officials end security assessment after Iran vows revenge

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and other top security chiefs end a situational assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Bennett’s office says.

The discussion is also attended by the head of the Mossad spy agency and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, following the US killing of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani and threat of retaliation by Tehran.