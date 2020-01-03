The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
Bennett, top defense officials end security assessment after Iran vows revenge
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and other top security chiefs end a situational assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Bennett’s office says.
The discussion is also attended by the head of the Mossad spy agency and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, following the US killing of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani and threat of retaliation by Tehran.
UK ups security in Mideast bases, urges calm after Soleimani’s killing
Britain has increased security throughout its bases in the Middle East due to the US airstrike that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, Sky News reports.
Foreign minister Dominic Raab called for calm, saying London has “always recognized the aggressive threat” posed by Soleimani and his Quds Force, and adding: “Following his death, we urge all parties to deescalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.”
— with AFP
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric says US Iraq strike ‘wanton attack’
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani condemns a deadly US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders as a “wanton attack” on the country.
In his weekly sermon delivered by his representative in the Shiite holy city of Karbala, Sistani says the raid amounted to a “blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty.”
Following the prayers, hundreds of male worshipers begin chanting “No to America!”
— AFP
Iraqi parliament set for urgent session tomorrow
Iraq’s deputy parliament speaker says an emergency parliament session is set for tomorrow to discuss the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s top military commander and Iraqi officials.
Hassan al-Kaabi says it is time to put an end to “US recklessness and arrogance,” adding that Saturday’s session will be dedicated to taking “decisive decisions that put an end to US presence inside Iraq.”
Outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi has called for the emergency session, saying the US presence in Iraq is limited to training forces to fight terrorism. He has described the attack that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi officials a “violation” of conditions for the US troop presence.
— AP
Rouhani calls Soleimani’s killing by US a ‘heinous crime’
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani calls the killing of the country’s Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani by the US a “heinous crime.”
Rouhani says in a tweet that “the great nation of Iran will take revenge” for the US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport.
Iran’s president adds that “the path of resistance to US excesses will continue.”
The targeted killing could draw forceful Iranian retaliation against American interests in the region and spiral into a far larger conflict.
The state-run IRNA news agency also publishes a Rouhani statement saying the US violated all human rights and international law.
— AP
Netanyahu cutting short Greece visit due to Soleimani killing
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to cut short his visit to Greece in light of the US killing of Iran’s Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani, his office says.
The Prime Minister’s Office says Netanyahu will return home, but doesn’t say when.
— with Raphael Ahren
Hezbollah’s Nasrallah vows to avenge Soleimani’s death
Hassan Nasrallah, head of Iran-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, mourns Iran’s Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani as a “master of resistance” after he is killed in a US airstrike in Iraq.
“To continue on General Soleimani’s path, we’ll raise his flag in all battlefields,” the Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar website quotes Nasrallah as saying.
“Revenge for martyred fighters is a responsibility and an act of resistance,” he adds.
US killing of Iranian general will ‘increase tensions’: Moscow
Moscow warns that the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq will boost tensions across the Middle East.
“The killing of Soleimani…. was an adventurist step that will increase tensions throughout the region,” news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS quote the foreign ministry as saying. “Soleimani served the cause of protecting Iran’s national interests with devotion. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people.”
— AFP
Iranian officials say US should leave region or ‘order caskets for soldiers’
The head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy threatens US forces in the Middle East during an interview on state television, after a US airstrike near Baghdad killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Hardline lawmaker and cleric Mojtaba Zolnouri tells state TV: “When the US is killing Iranian forces outside of Iran, the US must see its troops killed at its bases in the region.”
A senior Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Mohammad Reza Naghdi, says that “the White House must leave the region today or it must go to the market to order caskets for soldiers.”
The general adds: “We don’t want bloodshed. They have to choose by themselves.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the US. Iran’s cabinet spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said in a tweet that Iran’s severe response won’t be far away.
— AP
China urges ‘calm and restraint’ after US kills Iranian general
China appeals for restraint from all sides, “especially the United States,” after top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani is killed in a US strike in Iraq.
“China has always opposed the use of force in international relations,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says at a daily press briefing. “We urge the relevant sides, especially the United States, to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalating tensions.”
He says Iraq’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected.
China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is a key partner of Iran and major buyer of the country’s oil.
Geng says China urges all sides to abide by the principles of the UN charter and the “basic norms of international relations.”
— AFP
France says world ‘more dangerous’ after US killing of Iranian general
The US killing of a top Iranian military commander has made the world “more dangerous,” France’s Europe minister says, calling for efforts to deescalate the deepening conflict in the Middle East.
“We have woken up to a more dangerous world,” Amelie de Montchalin tells RTL radio, saying President Emmanuel Macron will consult soon with “players in the region.”
“In such operations, when we can see an escalation is underway, what we want above all is stability and deescalation,” Montchalin says.
“All of France’s efforts… in all parts of the world aim to ensure that we are creating the conditions for peace or at least stability,” she adds. “Our role is not to take sides, but to talk with everyone.”
— AFP
US killing of Iranian general risks ‘dangerous escalation’: Pelosi
The killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike risks provoking a “dangerous escalation of violence,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says.
“America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return,” she adds in a statement.
— AFP
Iraq PM says US strike threatens ‘devastating war’
Iraq’s caretaker prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi slams a US strike that killed top Iraqi and Iranian commanders in Baghdad as an “aggression” that will “spark a devastating war.”
“The assassination of an Iraqi military commander in an official post is an aggression against the country of Iraq, its state, its government and its people,” Abdel Mahdi says in a statement, referring to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the powerful Popular Mobilization Force militia, who died in the strike along with Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.
Abdel Mahdi says the strike is also a “flagrant violation of the conditions authorizing the presence of US troops” on Iraqi soil.
— AFP
Iraq PMF commander calls all fighters to ‘be ready’ after US strike
A commander in Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Force militia calls its fighters to be on alert following a US strike that killed its deputy head and top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.
“All resistance fighters must be ready, as an upcoming conquest and a great victory await us,” says Qais al-Khazali, the head of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, in a handwritten note seen by AFP.
— AFP
Iraq’s Sadr reactivates famous anti-US ‘Mahdi Army’ after strike
Iraq’s militia leader turned populist politician Moqtada Sadr reactivates his Mahdi Army following a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
Taking to Twitter, Sadr orders “fighters, particularly those from the Mahdi Army, to be ready” following the strike, reactivating the notoriously anti-American force nearly a decade after he dissolved it.
— AFP
Syria condemns ‘cowardly’ US killing of Iranian, Iraqi commanders
The Syrian government condemns the US killing overnight in Baghdad of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders and accuses Washington of trying to fuel conflict in the Middle East.
Syria is “certain that this cowardly US aggression… will only strengthen determination to follow in the path of the resistance’s martyred leaders,” a foreign ministry official is quoted as saying by the state news agency SANA.
— AFP
US embassy in Baghdad urges citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’
The US embassy in Baghdad urges American citizens in Iraq to “depart immediately,” for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
“US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land,” the embassy says in a statement.
The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early Friday but security sources tell AFP it is still open to flights.
— AFP
