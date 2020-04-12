Biden defeats Sanders to win Alaska Democratic primary

Joe Biden wins won the Alaska Democrats’ party-run presidential primary, beating Senator Bernie Sanders days after Sanders suspended his campaign.

Biden beats Sanders 55.3% to 44.7%. A total of 19,759 votes were cast.

Biden gets 11 delegates and Sanders gets 4. Sanders would have won more delegates but after ending his bid for the nomination last week, Sanders is no longer eligible to win delegates based on the statewide vote in primaries and caucuses, according to Democratic National Committee rules. Sanders is, however, still eligible to win delegates based on vote totals in individual congressional districts, which is why the AP allocated four delegate to Sanders in Alaska.

Overall, Biden has 1,228 delegates and Sanders has 918, according to the count by The Associated Press.

