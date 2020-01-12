Blue and White vows to move ahead with Netanyahu immunity debate

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says he disagrees with a legal opinion limiting his ability to delay a Knesset debate on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request — but will abide by it.

The announcement comes after the Knesset’s legal adviser Eyal Yinon said earlier today that the speaker can’t prevent lawmakers from considering Netanyahu’s immunity before the March 2 election.

Most lawmakers in the current Knesset are believed to oppose granting Netanyahu immunity.

Edelstein insists a Knesset vote on Netanyahu’s immunity cannot be conducted fairly during an election campaign.

“Convening a Knesset House Committee now would be a terrible mistake. We can’t let such an important process, a kind of judicial process, to be undertaken like this. We can’t let the House Committee turn into a jungle that shames the parliament. I can’t promise a fair process. Irrespective of the identity of the person asking for immunity, he deserves a fair process. The Knesset deserves a fair process. We citizens deserve a fair process,” he says.

He says “I disagree with [Yinon’s] decision,” but indicates he does not intend to stand in its way.

“As far as it concerns me, I don’t intend to help the tainted process that begins today.”