Boris Johnson says US should strike new deal with Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging the United States and its allies to strike a new nuclear deal with Iran to replace the current, fraying agreement.

US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of that deal last year and slapped new sanctions on Tehran. Those sanctions have hurt Iran’s struggling economy. Tehran has resumed enriching uranium to limits beyond those set in the agreement.

Speaking today at the United Nations, Johnson says, “Whatever your objections with the old nuclear deal with Iran, it’s time now to move forward and do a new deal.”

Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office clarifies that Britain still backs the existing deal and wants Iran to return to compliance.

Johnson is due to meet both Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this week at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Trump, when asked about Johnson’s call for a new Iran deal, says: “Boris is a very smart man.” He does not elaborate.

