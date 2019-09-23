The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Gantz to meet secularist Liberman ahead of unity talks with Netanyahu
Blue and White’s Benny Gantz will be meeting with Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman this afternoon before heading to Jerusalem for a dramatic meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over forming a unity government.
Gantz and Liberman are slated to meet in Tel Aviv at 4 p.m., and Gantz and Netanyahu at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem at 7:30, according to spokespeople for Gantz and Rivlin.
Gantz reportedly promised Liberman last week he would not join a coalition without his secularist Russian-speaking Yisrael Beytenu party.
Israel bans entry for most players on Gaza soccer team
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israel denies travel permits to most players on a Gazan soccer that which had hoped to cross through Israel and into the West Bank to play a local championship final against a rival Palestinian club, Palestinians say.
Khadamat Rafah is set to play Balata FC in the West Bank on Wednesday. But without the hard-to-obtain Israeli travel permits, the game is unlikely to take place as scheduled.
“We think that this is clear evidence that this Israeli occupation is cruel but from our side we keep raising it at all the levels of FIFA. We insist that this is our right and we’ll continue exerting every effort to allow this team to do this match,” the head of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, tells The Associated Press.
The soccer team’s predicament highlights the daily difficulties Gazans face under a joint Israeli-Egyptian blockade, imposed after the Hamas terror group seized control of the territory in 2007. Citing security grounds, both Israel and Egypt greatly restrict movement of Gazans into and through their territory, including to other Palestinian population centers in the West Bank. Israel requires travelers such as students and medical patients to obtain permits to leave.
Critics say these are increasingly hard to come by and are often withheld arbitrarily. Israel disputes this and says it grants tens of thousands of permits for Gazans with no ties to terror groups.
Under the Palestinian Football Association’s terms, the winners of the Gaza league play the West Bank champions in a two-leg final, one in the Gaza Strip and one in the West Bank. The Gaza game took place earlier this year and this week’s game, which had already been delayed for two months over access to permits, was to take place near the West Bank city of Nablus. The winner of the final game goes on to compete in the Asian Champions League.
Seven children killed, scores hurt in Kenya school collapse
NAIROBI, Kenya — Seven children die and scores are injured when a school building collapses in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, in an accident blamed on shoddy construction.
“So far we can confirm that we have seven fatalities and 57 others are in hospital,” government spokesman Cyrus Oguna says at the scene.
Hundreds of angry residents of Dagoretti, a poor suburb where many live in makeshift homes, surround the site where rescuers picked through the rubble.
Completing party consultations, Rivlin invites Netanyahu and Gantz to meet
After concluding his consultations with the newly elected factions in the 22nd Knesset, and with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz receiving majority support for prime minister, President Reuven Rivlin invites both men to a meeting in a bid to hammer out a compromise and enable the formation of a unity government.
Both men confirmed that they will attend.
The meeting is slated to take place this evening, and will be closed to the press, the president’s office says.
Netanyahu received 55 recommendations to Gantz’s 54, after three lawmakers from the Balad party, part of the Arab Joint List, refused to endorse Gantz together with the remainder of the Arab factions.
Netanyahu has repeatedly called for a unity government, while Gantz has been more tight-lipped, and is holding out for a government without the Likud leader.
