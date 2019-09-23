Mother of soldier whose body is held in Gaza asks world to help return remains

GENEVA, Switzerland — The mother of an Israeli soldier killed in Gaza in 2014 demands international action to bring him home, suggesting aid to the enclave should be contingent on Hamas returning his remains.

Leah Goldin gives an emotional appeal to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, lamenting that Hamas had “cruelly tormented our family” for five years by denying her son a proper burial.

Lt. Hadar Goldin was 23 when he was killed in August 2014, shortly after a UN-backed ceasefire was declared in the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.

Goldin’s remains and those of another soldier killed in the war, Oron Shaul, are believed to be in the hands of Hamas. Two Israeli civilians — both reputed to be mentally unstable — are also believed to be in Hamas custody after entering the blockaded Gaza Strip.

“For five years, Hamas has been holding our son… in flagrant violation of Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law,” Leah Goldin tells the council, urging members to “please imagine just for a moment: What if this was your son?”

Goldin, who was invited by the non-governmental organization UN Watch to take its allotted spot and briefly address the council during a general debate, voices hope that the passage of a Security Council resolution in June could mark a turning point. Resolution 2474 states that nations are jointly responsible for ensuring the prompt return of people who go missing during armed conflict, and urges UN special envoys to make the issue a priority.

