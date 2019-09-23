The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Seven children killed, scores hurt in Kenya school collapse
NAIROBI, Kenya — Seven children die and scores are injured when a school building collapses in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, in an accident blamed on shoddy construction.
“So far we can confirm that we have seven fatalities and 57 others are in hospital,” government spokesman Cyrus Oguna says at the scene.
Hundreds of angry residents of Dagoretti, a poor suburb where many live in makeshift homes, surround the site where rescuers picked through the rubble.
— AFP
Completing party consultations, Rivlin invites Netanyahu and Gantz to meet
After concluding his consultations with the newly elected factions in the 22nd Knesset, and with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz receiving majority support for prime minister, President Reuven Rivlin invites both men to a meeting in a bid to hammer out a compromise and enable the formation of a unity government.
Both men confirmed that they will attend.
The meeting is slated to take place this evening, and will be closed to the press, the president’s office says.
Netanyahu received 55 recommendations to Gantz’s 54, after three lawmakers from the Balad party, part of the Arab Joint List, refused to endorse Gantz together with the remainder of the Arab factions.
Netanyahu has repeatedly called for a unity government, while Gantz has been more tight-lipped, and is holding out for a government without the Likud leader.
— Raoul Wootliff
