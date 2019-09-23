Seven children killed, scores hurt in Kenya school collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya — Seven children die and scores are injured when a school building collapses in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, in an accident blamed on shoddy construction.

“So far we can confirm that we have seven fatalities and 57 others are in hospital,” government spokesman Cyrus Oguna says at the scene.

Hundreds of angry residents of Dagoretti, a poor suburb where many live in makeshift homes, surround the site where rescuers picked through the rubble.

— AFP