Convicted Nazi who escaped justice dies in Germany at 96
BERLIN — Karl Muenter, a former SS soldier who was convicted in France of a wartime massacre but who never served any time for his crimes, dies in northwestern Germany. He was 96.
Marcus Tischbier, a representative of the district mayor’s office in Nordstemmen, the village where Muenter lived, confirms today that he died on Friday. He has no further details.
Muenter was a sergeant with the 12th SS Panzer Division “Hitler Youth,” which was responsible for the massacre of 86 men in Ascq, France in April 1944, about two months before the Allied D-Day landings.
After partisans blew up a railroad line being used to shuttle German troops to Normandy, Muenter and other members of the division were ordered to arrest all males in the town. The victims, ranging from teenagers to the elderly, were lined up and shot.
He was convicted in absentia of war crimes and sentenced to death by a French court after the war, along with other participants in the massacre.
But by the time he was tracked down in 2013 in the Lower Saxony village where he lived by the great-grandson of one of the Ascq victims, the statute of limitations had passed.
Egypt: Lawyers say police rounded up hundreds over protests
CAIRO — Egyptian rights lawyers say security forces have rounded up hundreds of people following small and infrequent anti-government protests.
The protests broke out in several Egyptian cities including the capital, Cairo, over the weekend, calling for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to step down.
All protests were quickly broken up by police. But they marked a startling eruption of street unrest, which has been almost completely silenced in recent years by draconian measures imposed under Sissi.
Lawyers Malek Adly and Khaled el-Masry say security forces had arrested at least 400 people in Cairo and elsewhere across the country.
El-Masry says prosecutors have questioned at least 220 people, over claims that they took part in activities of an outlawed group, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood group, and disseminating false news.
US official in Lebanon to talk Hezbollah sanctions
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s central bank governor says a senior US Treasury official is visiting Beirut to explain the motives behind recent US sanctions targeting Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.
Treasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing, Marshall Billingslea, who is on a two-day visit to Lebanon, meets with the prime minister, parliament speaker and the central bank governor.
Central Bank chief Riad Salameh plays down reports in local media that the US will impose further sanctions on Lebanon’s dollar-strapped banking system, saying that Billingslea “is not coming here to squeeze Lebanon.”
Last month, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank and added it to its list of global terrorist organizations.
The bank denied US charges about “knowingly facilitating banking activities” for Hezbollah.
Vilnius, a hub of Torah study destroyed by Nazis, to get new yeshiva
A rabbi in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, is opening there what he says is the city’s first yeshiva, or Jewish religious seminary, since World War II.
The Vilna Yeshiva will have about a dozen students when it opens this fall, Rabbi Sholom Ber Krinsky, the Chabad-Lubavitch movement’s emissary to Vilnius, tells the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Vilnius used to have many dozens of yeshivas and synagogues before the Holocaust, when it was a major hub of Jewish religious and cultural life. The Nazis and local collaborators, however, killed more than 90 percent of Lithuanian Jewry. Today, about 3,000 Jews live in Lithuania and Vilnius has one functioning synagogue, the Choral Synagogue, where Krinsky officiates.
“The Vilna Yeshiva will restore a semblance of that intensive Torah study, back to its roots,” Krinsky says. Krinsky and other teachers will teach the teenagers attending the yeshiva, he says. They hail from Jewish religious Orthodox families from several countries and will study at the yeshiva on a full-time basis, he adds.
UK tanker believed to be still in Iranian waters
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s government spokesman says legal proceedings against a British-flagged oil tanker held by Tehran since July have concluded, though he doesn’t know when the vessel will leave.
Ali Rabiei makes the comments Monday amid growing speculation about the fate of the Stena Impero. However, the ship has not turned on its satellite-tracking beacon in 58 days nor has there been any sign that it has left its position off the Iranian coast near the port city of Bandar Abbas.
Stena Bulk, the ship’s Swedish owners, also has not said anything about the ship’s departure.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized the Stena Impero in July after authorities in Gibraltar seized an Iranian crude oil tanker. That ship has since left Gibraltar, leading to hopes the Stena Impero would be released.
A cryptic Liberman says he and Gantz ‘exchanged views,’ may speak again later
Benny Gantz and Avigdor Liberman finish their meeting in Tel Aviv ahead of the launch of Gantz’s unity talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening at President Reuven Rivlin’s official residence in Jerusalem.
Liberman posts a cryptic tweet from the meeting: “Just finished the meeting with Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz. We exchanged views and perspectives. If necessary, we’ll speak again later on.”
Islamic State women on trial for attempted attack near Notre Dame
PARIS — Two French women who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group go on trial today for trying to blow up a car near Notre Dame Cathedral in 2016, in a case that authorities hope sheds light on the wave of extremism that has hit France.
The trial is also highlighting the role of women in recruiting and violence by IS extremists.
The Notre Dame terrorist plot fell apart after the gas canisters doused with fuel failed to explode, and no one was hurt.
But the women had been recruited by one of France’s most notorious jihadists, and prosecutors say the attempted explosion — in September 2016, long before the fire that ravaged the medieval cathedral this year — could have killed dozens of people in one of the French capital’s most-beloved, tourist-friendly neighborhoods.
The two main suspects, who face life in prison if convicted, are subdued as the trial opens in a special Paris terrorism court. Six other people are also on trial for related charges.
Ines Madani, now 22, is considered the key player. She was just a teenager when she and fellow suspect Ornella Gilligmann joined a channel on the social network Telegram run by French jihadist Rachid Kassim, according to court documents.
Kassim was central to French recruiting efforts for IS, prosecutors say, and was believed linked to a gruesome attack on a French priest inside his Normandy church and the killing of a French police couple at home in front of their child. Kassim moved to Syria in 2015, and during the summer of 2016 he multiplied his threats against France on social networks and released a guide detailing how followers should commit attacks. Among his suggested methods were group stabbings or “filling a vehicle with gas cylinders and spraying them with fuel.”
Madani and Gilligmann tried to do just that, after sending Kassim videos pledging allegiance to IS, court documents say.
Amid uproar, Trump suggests he raised the Bidens with Ukraine’s president
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump suggests he raised former vice president Joe Biden and Biden’s son in a summer phone call with Ukraine’s new leader, as Democrats press for investigations into whether Trump improperly used his office to try to dig up damaging information about a political rival via a foreign power.
Trump tells reporters that the July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “congratulatory” and focused on corruption in the East European nation. In his remarks to reporters, he then raises Biden as an example, although there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while Biden was vice president.
“It was largely the fact that we don’t want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son, creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine,” Trump says as he leaves the White House for a trip to Texas.
Biden, who is among the front-runners for the Democratic presidential nomination, accuses Trump of making a baseless political smear.
The matter has sparked a fierce debate over whether Trump misused his office for political gain and whether his administration is withholding from Congress critical information about his actions. The incident is part of a whistleblower complaint, but the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has refused to share details with lawmakers, citing presidential privilege.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has resisted calls for impeachment for other alleged Trump transgressions, said Sunday that unless Maguire provides information to Congress, administration officials “will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation.”
Iran rebukes British leader Johnson over oil attack blame
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran is criticizing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he said Britain has concluded Iran was responsible for attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.
Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency quotes Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemning “fruitless efforts against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Mousavi says “the British government should stop selling lethal weapons to Saudi Arabia” over its war in Yemen.
Johnson told reporters flying with him Sunday to New York for the UN General Assembly that Britain “is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran” for the September 14 drone-and-missile attack.
Saudi Arabia and the US also blame Iran. Iran denies being responsible. Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed the attack, though analysts say the cruise missiles used didn’t have the range to be fired from Yemen.
Trump envoys tout ‘cordial’ meeting with Benny Gantz
US President Donald Trump’s envoys to Israel, Ambassador David Friedman and US Special Representative Jason Greenblatt, generally viewed as closely identified with Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu, seem keen to show their bipartisan bona fides, at least when it comes to Israeli politics.
The US embassy releases a photo of the two meeting a short time ago with Blue and White leader, and possibly Israel’s next prime minister, Benny Gantz.
The photo accompanies a brief statement saying the three men “had a cordial discussion on various topics, including the importance of the US-Israel relationship, security challenges within the region and efforts to promote peace.”
Macron looks to mediate between US, Iran at UN summit
France’s president says he still hopes to mediate between Iran and the US to help ease tensions in the Persian Gulf.
Speaking to reporters flying with him to the United Nations in New York, Emmanuel Macron says he remains “cautious” in attributing responsibility for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
The US, Saudi Arabia and Britain blame Iran for the attacks.
As US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are taking part to the high-level UN meetings, Macron says “both protagonists are there … Something may happen.”
Trump has suggested he is open to meeting the Iranian leader.
Macron has taken a leading role in efforts to try to save a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, following Trump’s decision to pull the US from the deal and impose new sanctions.
Gantz to meet secularist Liberman ahead of unity talks with Netanyahu
Blue and White’s Benny Gantz will be meeting with Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman this afternoon before heading to Jerusalem for a dramatic meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over forming a unity government.
Gantz and Liberman are slated to meet in Tel Aviv at 4 p.m., and Gantz and Netanyahu at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem at 7:30, according to spokespeople for Gantz and Rivlin.
Gantz reportedly promised Liberman last week he would not join a coalition without his secularist Russian-speaking Yisrael Beytenu party.
Israel bans entry for most players on Gaza soccer team
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israel denies travel permits to most players on a Gazan soccer that which had hoped to cross through Israel and into the West Bank to play a local championship final against a rival Palestinian club, Palestinians say.
Khadamat Rafah is set to play Balata FC in the West Bank on Wednesday. But without the hard-to-obtain Israeli travel permits, the game is unlikely to take place as scheduled.
“We think that this is clear evidence that this Israeli occupation is cruel but from our side we keep raising it at all the levels of FIFA. We insist that this is our right and we’ll continue exerting every effort to allow this team to do this match,” the head of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, tells The Associated Press.
The soccer team’s predicament highlights the daily difficulties Gazans face under a joint Israeli-Egyptian blockade, imposed after the Hamas terror group seized control of the territory in 2007. Citing security grounds, both Israel and Egypt greatly restrict movement of Gazans into and through their territory, including to other Palestinian population centers in the West Bank. Israel requires travelers such as students and medical patients to obtain permits to leave.
Critics say these are increasingly hard to come by and are often withheld arbitrarily. Israel disputes this and says it grants tens of thousands of permits for Gazans with no ties to terror groups.
Under the Palestinian Football Association’s terms, the winners of the Gaza league play the West Bank champions in a two-leg final, one in the Gaza Strip and one in the West Bank. The Gaza game took place earlier this year and this week’s game, which had already been delayed for two months over access to permits, was to take place near the West Bank city of Nablus. The winner of the final game goes on to compete in the Asian Champions League.
Seven children killed, scores hurt in Kenya school collapse
NAIROBI, Kenya — Seven children die and scores are injured when a school building collapses in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, in an accident blamed on shoddy construction.
“So far we can confirm that we have seven fatalities and 57 others are in hospital,” government spokesman Cyrus Oguna says at the scene.
Hundreds of angry residents of Dagoretti, a poor suburb where many live in makeshift homes, surround the site where rescuers picked through the rubble.
Completing party consultations, Rivlin invites Netanyahu and Gantz to meet
After concluding his consultations with the newly elected factions in the 22nd Knesset, and with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz receiving majority support for prime minister, President Reuven Rivlin invites both men to a meeting in a bid to hammer out a compromise and enable the formation of a unity government.
Both men confirmed that they will attend.
The meeting is slated to take place this evening, and will be closed to the press, the president’s office says.
Netanyahu received 55 recommendations to Gantz’s 54, after three lawmakers from the Balad party, part of the Arab Joint List, refused to endorse Gantz together with the remainder of the Arab factions.
Netanyahu has repeatedly called for a unity government, while Gantz has been more tight-lipped, and is holding out for a government without the Likud leader.
— Raoul Wootliff
