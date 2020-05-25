Deaths in no-lockdown Sweden surpass 4,000 mark

Sweden, which has gained international attention for its softer approach to the coronavirus than many of its European neighbors, says its number of deaths passed the 4,000 mark.

The Public Health Agency says it has recorded 4,029 deaths and 33,843 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country of some 10.3 million inhabitants, with 90 percent of the deceased over the age of 70.

Sweden’s death toll has far surpassed the tolls in neighboring Nordic countries, which have all imposed more restrictive containment measures.

According to AFP’s own database, Sweden’s virus death rate of 399 per million inhabitants is far higher than Norway’s 43 per million, Denmark’s 97, or Finland’s 55.

However it is still lower than for France at 435 per million, Britain and Italy, both at 542, and Spain at 615.

