Democrats decry McConnell’s impeachment rules as ‘cover-up’

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial quickly bursts into a partisan fight as proceedings begin unfolding at the Capitol. Democrats object strongly to rules proposed by the Republican leader for compressed arguments and a speedy trial.

Even before Chief Justice John Roberts gavels in the session, Democrats warn that the rules package from Trump’s ally, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a sham proceeding.

“This is not a process for a fair trial, this is the process for a rigged trial” Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee leading the prosecution, tells reporters. He calls it a “cover-up.”

The first test will coming at midday as the senators begin to debate and vote on McConnell’s proposed rules.

Republican senators are falling in line behind his plan.

“Sure it will be a fair trial when you’ve got 24 hours of arguments on both sides,” Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa tells state reporters on a conference call.

Trump himself, in Davos, Switzerland, for an economic conference, denounces the proceedings as “a total hoax,” as he does daily, and says, “I’m sure it’s going to work out fine.”

