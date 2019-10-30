The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Democrats unveil plans for open impeachment hearings
WASHINGTON — House Democrats unveil plans to open up the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump with public hearings, after criticism from Republicans that the process has been overly secretive.
Democrats deny that they have been secretive, arguing that five weeks of closed hearings — in which Republican lawmakers participated — were necessary for evidence-gathering, ahead of the public portion of the inquiry into the accusation that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
On Tuesday, Democrats proposed legislation for the next stages of the process, giving Republicans the right to call their own witnesses and subpoena records.
The House Intelligence Committee will then govern the process of firming up evidence from testimony and documents, with both sides equally able to question witnesses in a public setting.
The third stage will see the evidence against Trump forwarded to the Judiciary Committee to draw up articles of impeachment, which would be voted on by the entire House. The Senate would then vote on whether to convict and remove Trump from office.
The rules give Trump and his lawyers their first opportunity to take a direct role and argue their case before the Judiciary Committee, calling for more testimony or evidence and cross-examining witnesses, the House Rules Committee says.
— AFP
Informant who fingered IS leader likely to reap huge reward
WASHINGTON — An informant who provided crucial details on the movements of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State leader killed in a US commando raid, is likely to scoop up some or all of a $25 million reward, the Washington Post reports.
The Post says the informant was a well-placed Islamic State operative who facilitated Baghdadi’s movements around Syria and helped oversee the construction of his Syrian hideout.
US special operations commandos struck the hideout overnight Saturday, swooping in on helicopters and chasing the IS founder into a tunnel where he detonated a suicide vest, according to the US account of the raid.
The Post says the informant was at the scene as the raid unfolded, and was exfiltrated two days later with his family. The man, who was not identified, was likely to receive some or all of the $25 million reward the US had put on Baghdadi’s head, it says. Besides Baghdadi’s movements, the informant knew the room-by-room layout of Baghdadi’s final Syrian hideout, according to the Post.
The newspaper says the source, described by one official as a Sunni Arab who turned against IS after a relative was killed by the group, was cultivated by Kurdish intelligence.
The Kurds eventually turned control over him to the Americans, who spent weeks establishing his credibility before seizing an opportunity that came up in the past month to launch the raid, according to the Post.
— AFP
FM Katz to ask Greece to join Israel in aiding Kurds
Foreign Minister Israel Katz begins a state visit to Greece, where he is slated to meet with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.
According to Katz’s office, he will ask Athens to join in an Israeli initiative to offer humanitarian aid to the Kurds in northern Syria, who are facing a Turkish incursion into the country amid a withdrawal of US forces.
Hariri said willing to return as Lebanon PM, if given power to implement reforms
Resigned Lebanese PM Saad aHariri is reportedly willing to return to the post — with some conditions, according to a source speaking to the Reuters news service today.
Hariri was asked today by Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun to stay on in a caretaker capacity, but may be willing to remain a full-fledged PM if his new cabinet “includes technocrats and [will] be capable of quickly implementing reforms needed to stave off economic collapse,” Reuters reports.
The agency explains Lebanon’s dire political situation:
“Hariri resigned after nearly two weeks of massive protests against the political elite, accused by demonstrators of overseeing rampant state corruption, saying he had hit a ‘dead end’ in trying to resolve the crisis.
“The senior official, who declined to be identified, said any new cabinet led by Hariri should be devoid of a group of top-tier politicians who were in the outgoing coalition government, without naming them.
“The outgoing cabinet comprised top representatives of most of Lebanon’s sectarian parties, among them foreign minister Gebran Bassil of the Christian Free Patriotic Movement who has been a prominent target of protesters. Bassil is a political ally of the powerful Iran-backed Shi’ite group Hezbollah, which had opposed the government’s resignation and has yet to comment on the resignation of Hariri, a long-time opponent of the group.”
Lebanon’s president asks Hariri to head caretaker cabinet
BEIRUT, Lebanon — Lebanon’s president acknowledges the government’s resignation following almost two weeks of unprecedented protests but asks it to stay on until a new cabinet is formed.
Michel Aoun “asked the government to continue to conduct affairs until a new cabinet is formed,” his office says in a statement.
He says the measure follows the constitutional provision for cases in which the government steps down.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his cabinet’s resignation on Tuesday, the 13th day of a wave of protests triggered by a proposed tax on calls via free phone applications like Whatsapp.
Though that proposal was then scrapped, the demonstrations swelled into a broad cross-sectarian call for an end to a political system viewed as corrupt and inefficient.
Many of the country’s ruling elite hail from political parties or families that have been in power since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.
It is unclear what a new government would look like and whether it would include independent technocrats as demanded by the demonstrators.
— AFP
Turkish police detain 100 over Islamic State ties, warn of terror plots
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s police chief says 100 people have been detained in raids against the Islamic State throughout the country, adding the group was planning an attack.
Police Chief Mehmet Aktas says the suspects were detained in 26 raids across 21 provinces. They were allegedly preparing for a possible attack to coincide with Tuesday’s celebrations marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.
Turkey has stepped up security following IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death in a US military raid in Syria earlier this week. Police on Monday detained 20 foreign nationals suspected of IS links in a security sweep in Ankara.
Turkey was hit by a wave of attacks in 2015 and 2016 blamed on IS and Kurdish groups that killed over 300 people.
— AP
Jordan’s envoy to Israel returns to Amman amid spat over detainees
Jordan’s ambassador to Israel arrives in Amman, a Jordanian diplomatic source tells The Times of Israel.
The diplomatic source makes the remark less than a day after Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced that the Hashemite Kingdom had recalled Ghassan Majali for consultations to protest Israel’s ongoing detention of two of its nationals.
Israel detained Heba al-Labadi, 32, and Abdul Rahman Miri, 29, at the Allenby crossing in the Jordan Valley on August 20 and September 2, respectively. The Palestinian Authority Prisoners Affairs Commission has said that both of them are being held under administrative detention.
Administrative detention orders allow Israel to hold suspects in terrorism and national-security cases for months at a time without formal charges.
Earlier in October, Israel’s Shin Bet security service said that Labadi, who is of Palestinian descent, is being held “because of suspicion of her involvement in serious security violations,” without elaborating.
The Haaretz daily on Monday quoted Raslan Mahajna, Labadi’s lawyer, as saying that she is suspected of “meeting with persons identified” with the Hezbollah terror group in Beirut in trips in 2018 and 2019. According to the newspaper, Mahajna said that Labadi met once with an employee of the Hezbollah owned al-Nour radio station, while visiting her sister in the Lebanese capital.
— Adam Rasgon and AP
Israel asks West to condition Lebanon aid on action against Hezbollah missiles
Israel is asking the US, France and several other European governments to condition aid to cash-strapped, protest-wracked Lebanon on the country taking action against Hezbollah’s arsenals of precision-guided missiles, Hebrew media is reporting.
Israel has characterized the Iran-backed terror group’s precision-missile production efforts, which could hit any target in Israel, as a strategic threat. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week warned that Iran was working to establish similar missile programs among its allies in Yemen, Iraq and Syria.
The protests that have brought Lebanon to a halt were sparked by government plans for a tax on texting via the WhatsApp app. As the protests grew, protesters’ goals expanded as well, calling on the governing elite to answer for rampant corruption and economic mismanagement. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri announced his resignation.
Ex-Serb fighter gets 20 years for burning civilians
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — A court in Bosnia sentences a former Serb fighter to 20 years in prison for a wartime massacre of 57 Bosniak civilians who were locked in a house and burned alive, including two children.
The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina convicts Radomir Susnjar of taking part in the killings in June 1992 in the eastern town of Visegrad.
The Serb paramilitary fighters in the town robbed the Bosniak civilians, who are mostly Muslim, before locking them all in one room and throwing in bombs while shooting those who tried to escape.
Thousands of Bosniak civilians were killed after Bosnian Serbs took control over much of eastern Bosnia early in the 1992-95 war. More than 100,000 people died in the conflict that left millions homeless.
— AP
Bolton said to warn about Giuliani Ukraine role
WASHINGTON — A State Department foreign service officer will tell Congress that former Trump national security adviser John Bolton expressed caution about the role of Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, as a go-between with Ukraine.
Christopher Anderson and Catherine Croft, another foreign service officer, are set to testify Wednesday in the House impeachment inquiry.
Anderson will tell lawmakers about a June meeting with Bolton in which Bolton said he supported increased White House engagement with the Ukraine government. But Anderson will say that Bolton also warned that Giuliani was a “key voice with the president on Ukraine” and that that could be an obstacle.
House Democrats are investigating Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter as Trump withheld military aid to the Eastern European nation. Giuliani was leading the push for the investigations.
— AP
As protests grow, Iranian leader urges Iraqis, Lebanese to work within law
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urges Iraqis and Lebanese to seek their demands within the framework of the law after waves of protests rocked the two countries.
“The people of Iraq and Lebanon have some demands that are rightful, but they should know these demands can only be realized within the legal frameworks,” he says in remarks aired on state television.
“The enemy wants to disrupt the legal framework. When in a country there is no legal framework and a vacuum is created, no positive action can be taken,” he adds.
Khamenei accuses the United States and its allies of being behind the unrest.
The Americans and Western intelligence services “backed by the money of some reactionary countries in the region are causing turmoil… to destroy security,” he says.
“I seize this opportunity to tell those who care about Iraq and Lebanon to remedy insecurity as their priority,” Khamenei says, without elaborating.
“The biggest damage that enemies can inflict on a country is to deprive that country of security.”
Tehran has close but complicated relations with Baghdad, holding significant clout among its dominant Shiite political groups.
In Lebanon, the Islamic Republic is the main patron of Hezbollah, the powerful Shiite terror group that has ministers in the outgoing government.
— AFP
