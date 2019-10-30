The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Israel asks West to condition Lebanon aid on action against Hezbollah missiles
Israel is asking the US, France and several other European governments to condition aid to cash-strapped, protest-wracked Lebanon on the country taking action against Hezbollah’s arsenals of precision-guided missiles, Hebrew media is reporting.
Israel has characterized the Iran-backed terror group’s precision-missile production efforts, which could hit any target in Israel, as a strategic threat. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week warned that Iran was working to establish similar missile programs among its allies in Yemen, Iraq and Syria.
The protests that have brought Lebanon to a halt were sparked by government plans for a tax on texting via the WhatsApp app. As the protests grew, protesters’ goals expanded as well, calling on the governing elite to answer for rampant corruption and economic mismanagement. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri announced his resignation.
Ex-Serb fighter gets 20 years for burning civilians
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — A court in Bosnia sentences a former Serb fighter to 20 years in prison for a wartime massacre of 57 Bosniak civilians who were locked in a house and burned alive, including two children.
The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina convicts Radomir Susnjar of taking part in the killings in June 1992 in the eastern town of Visegrad.
The Serb paramilitary fighters in the town robbed the Bosniak civilians, who are mostly Muslim, before locking them all in one room and throwing in bombs while shooting those who tried to escape.
Thousands of Bosniak civilians were killed after Bosnian Serbs took control over much of eastern Bosnia early in the 1992-95 war. More than 100,000 people died in the conflict that left millions homeless.
— AP
Bolton said to warn about Giuliani Ukraine role
WASHINGTON — A State Department foreign service officer will tell Congress that former Trump national security adviser John Bolton expressed caution about the role of Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, as a go-between with Ukraine.
Christopher Anderson and Catherine Croft, another foreign service officer, are set to testify Wednesday in the House impeachment inquiry.
Anderson will tell lawmakers about a June meeting with Bolton in which Bolton said he supported increased White House engagement with the Ukraine government. But Anderson will say that Bolton also warned that Giuliani was a “key voice with the president on Ukraine” and that that could be an obstacle.
House Democrats are investigating Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter as Trump withheld military aid to the Eastern European nation. Giuliani was leading the push for the investigations.
— AP
As protests grow, Iranian leader urges Iraqis, Lebanese to work within law
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urges Iraqis and Lebanese to seek their demands within the framework of the law after waves of protests rocked the two countries.
“The people of Iraq and Lebanon have some demands that are rightful, but they should know these demands can only be realized within the legal frameworks,” he says in remarks aired on state television.
“The enemy wants to disrupt the legal framework. When in a country there is no legal framework and a vacuum is created, no positive action can be taken,” he adds.
Khamenei accuses the United States and its allies of being behind the unrest.
The Americans and Western intelligence services “backed by the money of some reactionary countries in the region are causing turmoil… to destroy security,” he says.
“I seize this opportunity to tell those who care about Iraq and Lebanon to remedy insecurity as their priority,” Khamenei says, without elaborating.
“The biggest damage that enemies can inflict on a country is to deprive that country of security.”
Tehran has close but complicated relations with Baghdad, holding significant clout among its dominant Shiite political groups.
In Lebanon, the Islamic Republic is the main patron of Hezbollah, the powerful Shiite terror group that has ministers in the outgoing government.
— AFP
comments