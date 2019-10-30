Foreign minister praises new US and Gulf sanctions on Iran

Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomes the US and Gulf states’ announcement of new sanctions against companies and individuals linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the Hezbollah terror group.

“I welcome the decision of the US and the Persian Gulf states to impose additional sanctions on Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard,” Katz says on Twitter.

“This is the right way to fight Iran’s aggression,” he adds.

The US and six Gulf allies announced the new sanctions on 25 entities associated with the Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah in a move to tighten controls on both groups’ finances.

The sanctions are set by Riyadh-based Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, a two-year-old group that includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in addition to the United States.

They target companies supporting the Basij Resistance Force, a subordinate group of the Revolutionary Guard, that the US Treasury says are used “to oppress domestic opposition with brutal displays of violence” and supply fighters to regional conflicts.

— AFP contributed to this report.