Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Knife-wielding man shouting ‘Heil f***ing Hitler’ chases Jewish Brooklyn resident

By Luke Tress Today, 5:00 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

A knife-wielding man chased a Jewish man into his home in Brooklyn yesterday while shouting, “Heil fucking Hitler,” video shows.

Video released by the Crown Heights Shmira neighborhood watch group shows the Jewish man running up the stairs to his home, followed by the assailant.

The man shouts, “Now I know where you live,” while brandishing his knife after the Jewish man goes inside, the video shows.

COL Live, a neighborhood news site, says the suspect slashed the tires of bicycles outside the home, fled the area, and was then arrested.

The incident took place early yesterday morning.

Separately, the Boro Park Shomrim neighborhood watch group releases video showing a man beating a Jewish man with his fists.

The victim was a rabbi and the assailant was arrested, Boro Park Shomrim says. It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

Crown Heights and Boro Park both have large Hasidic populations. Jews are targeted in hate crimes in New York City more than all other groups combined.

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