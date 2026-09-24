Neria Leiter’s life won’t be out of danger for at least 24 hours — hospital trauma chief

Dr. Alon Schwartz, head of the trauma unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, estimates that Neria Leiter’s life will not be out of danger for at least 24 hours.

Schwartz, providing an update to Channel 12 on the condition of Leiter, the IDF reservist seriously injured in a car-ramming attack yesterday, says his condition is stable but his life is still in danger. He is currently in the ICU, where he will stay for the coming hours, with no more surgeries needed immediately, the doctor says.

Leiter is the son of Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the US.

“We had a long night of surgeries,” Schwartz tells the network, adding that Leiter still “has a very severe wound.”

Schwartz says Leiter’s life will not be out of danger for a full day, at minimum.

“I estimate that in the coming days, at the moment when we can say the brain bleed has stopped, when overall he is starting to stabilize in terms of blood pressure, we can say he’s out of danger,” he says. “It will take at least another full day.”