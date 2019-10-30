NATO demands Russia ‘withdraw all troops’ from Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg welcomes a pullback by the Ukrainian army and Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, but reiterates calls for Russia to “withdraw all their troops.”

Tuesday saw a long-awaited pullback between the two sides in a key area of the war-torn east.

The move was a precondition for the first face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We welcome all efforts to reduce tensions,” Stoltenberg says during a visit to the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. “But we know there is a long way to go because there are still ceasefire violations,” he says.

“NATO states very clearly that Russia has a special responsibility to… withdraw all their troops, all their officers” from eastern Ukraine, Stoltenberg adds.

Since coming to power in May, comedian-turned-president Zelensky has sought to revive a peace process to end a five-year-old separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 13,000 lives. But those efforts have stalled as Kiev’s forces and the separatists have repeatedly failed to pull back troops from the frontline because of exchanges of gunfire.

— AFP