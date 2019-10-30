US official predicts Islamic State will replace slain leader

WASHINGTON — A senior US counterterrorism official says he expects a new leader of the Islamic State will emerge following the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a weekend raid.

Acting Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Russell Travers says the killing of the Islamic State leader by US forces in Syria on Saturday was a “significant” development.

But Travers warns that the group has a “deep bench” of leaders who could replace al-Baghdadi.

He issues the warning at a House hearing on global national security threats.

He tells members of Congress he doesn’t believe al-Baghdadi’s death will affect any attacks that were in the process of being planned by the group, which once controlled a large swath of territory across Syria and Iraq.

— AP