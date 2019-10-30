Israel asks West to condition Lebanon aid on action against Hezbollah missiles

Israel is asking the US, France and several other European governments to condition aid to cash-strapped, protest-wracked Lebanon on the country taking action against Hezbollah’s arsenals of precision-guided missiles, Hebrew media is reporting.

Israel has characterized the Iran-backed terror group’s precision-missile production efforts, which could hit any target in Israel, as a strategic threat. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week warned that Iran was working to establish similar missile programs among its allies in Yemen, Iraq and Syria.

The protests that have brought Lebanon to a halt were sparked by government plans for a tax on texting via the WhatsApp app. As the protests grew, protesters’ goals expanded as well, calling on the governing elite to answer for rampant corruption and economic mismanagement. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri announced his resignation.