Jordanian diplomat visits detained national Heba al-Labadi

Jordan’s deputy ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Hamid, visits detained Jordanian national Heba al-Labadi, 32, at Israel’s Kishon Jail, amid escalating tensions between the two countries over her incarceration.

Israel detained al-Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri, 29, at the Allenby crossing in the Jordan Valley on August 20 and September 2, respectively. Both of them are being held under administrative detention orders, which allow Israel to hold suspects in terrorism and national security cases for months at a time without formal charges.

On Tuesday evening, Jordan announced it was recalling its ambassador from Tel Aviv to protest the pair’s ongoing detention.

The Haaretz daily on Monday quoted Raslan Mahajna, Labadi’s lawyer, as saying that she is suspected of “meeting with persons identified” with the Hezbollah terror group in Beirut in trips in 2018 and 2019. According to the newspaper, Mahajna said that Labadi met once with an employee of the Hezbollah-owned al-Nour radio station, while visiting her sister in the Lebanese capital.

Labadi has been on a hunger strike for 37 days. Her health has recently deteriorated and she has been to a hospital in Haifa multiple times in the past week. Miri has suffered from cancer since 2010 and needs regular medical checkups, according to the PA Prisoners Affairs Commission.

An Israeli military court on Tuesday refused an appeal to release Miri.