Education Ministry lifts ban on field trips along northern border after Monday’s deadly blast

The Education Ministry says schools are allowed to resume field trips in northern Israel after they were halted earlier this week due to a deadly incident in which students and teachers came across unexploded ordnance on a hike near the Lebanon border.

The ordnance, believed by the IDF to be a cluster submunition from a Hezbollah rocket, detonated, killing 9th grader Elazar Yair Wilensky, 13, and injuring 24 school students and teachers from ORT Ma’alot.

One of the students had picked up the ordnance shortly before it detonated.

Following Monday’s incident, Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced a ban on all school hikes along the northern border until further notice.

The Education Ministry says the ban is now lifted and instructs educational staff to review safety guidelines, particularly in relation to a strict ban on touching suspicious objects or unexploded ordnance.