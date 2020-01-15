Egypt loses pilot in fighter jet crash in Sinai

CAIRO — Egypt’s military says one of its fighter jets crashed in the Sinai Peninsula where the country’s forces have been battling jihadist groups, and that the pilot was killed. The Islamic State group claims it downed the aircraft.

According to a tweet by Egypt’s military spokesman, Tamer Refai, the jet crashed during a training exercise on Tuesday. He says an investigation into the crash is underway.

The Islamic State group says in a posting online that its fighters had hit the F-16 jet with a missile near the town of Shabana, south of the border town of Rafah in Sinai.

Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in northern Sinai that is now led by an Islamic State affiliate. The fighting intensified in 2013, after the military overthrew the country’s elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi.

— AP