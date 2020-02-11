Erdogan vows Damascus will pay ‘heavy price’ for any attack

Egypt’s population has reached 100 million, the country’s statistics agency says, highlighting the threat of overpopulation.

The North African country retains its position as the most populous Arab nation and Africa’s third most populous country behind Ethiopia and Nigeria.

A counter installed atop the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) ticked over into nine digits for the first time, the agency says.

A new baby is born in Egypt roughly every 17.9 seconds, the statistics body calculates.

Birthrates in Egypt have skyrocketed in the past three decades with around 1.5 million babies born every year — but they have recently slowed down as Egypt’s government has encouraged smaller families.

Egyptians numbered around 57 million 30 years ago.

