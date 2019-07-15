Ethiopian-Israelis protest in Jerusalem after cop’s release, 7 arrested

Dozens of Ethiopian-Israeli activists are protesting the release of the cop who shot and killed Solomon Tekah on June 30.

The protesters are blocking intersections near the Knesset in Jerusalem.

Police say seven have been arrested.

The death of 19-year-old Tekah sparked nationwide protests last week.

The officer, who has not been publicly named but is expected to face charges of reckless homicide, was off duty when he shot Tekah in Haifa. He has claimed he was trying to break up a street fight and was set upon by three youths who hurled stones at him, endangering his life. He said he did not target Tekah, and instead fired at the ground.

The shooting sparked renewed accusations of police brutality and racism toward the Ethiopian community. Days after the shooting, protesters across Israel blocked roads, burned tires and denounced what they called systemic discrimination against Israelis of Ethiopian descent.