Etihad plane lands in Israel with virus aid

An Etihad Airlines plane from Abu Dhabi has arrived in Israel, for only the second time ever.

Unlike the first flight last month, this time the plane includes the Etihad logo and the UAE flag.

The plane is carrying UN-supplied virus aid for the Palestinians, though its unclear if the PA will agree to accept it.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry says the flight was coordinated by it, and the aid will be transferred to Gaza and the PA.